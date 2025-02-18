rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Miner's Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Walter L Webster
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsknifephotodagger
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by W J Goodacre
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by W J Goodacre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082879/candle-holder-c-1939-goodacreFree Image from public domain license
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartlett
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082884/candle-holder-c-1939-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnick
Miner's Candlestick (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084016/miners-candlestick-c-1939-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Krieger
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeen
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Harry G Aberdeen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073306/candle-holder-c-1937-harry-aberdeenFree Image from public domain license
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Hinge (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Hinge (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083745/hinge-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Latch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
Latch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hinge (c. 1939) by Alexander Berth
Hinge (c. 1939) by Alexander Berth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083748/hinge-c-1939-alexander-berthFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license