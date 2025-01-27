rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Monk's Chair (1939) by Ursula Lauderdale
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschair
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Gatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudek
Gatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083620/gatelegged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1939-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Limestone Font (1935/1942) by Ursula Lauderdale
Limestone Font (1935/1942) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069282/limestone-font-19351942-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086482/platform-rocker-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Dining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView license
Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Office High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086425/office-high-stool-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocking chair (1939) by Orison Daeda
Rocking chair (1939) by Orison Daeda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084446/rocking-chair-1939-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Wooden chair element set remix
Wooden chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView license
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083582/foot-stool-mahogany-with-horse-hair-covering-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden chair element set remix
Wooden chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986647/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView license
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Wooden chair element set remix
Wooden chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView license
Spanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Spanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084718/spanish-southwest-hutch-table-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Chair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Chair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073573/image-leaf-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
Desk (c. 1940) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Wooden chair element set remix
Wooden chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986632/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView license
Tombstone (c. 1941) by Ursula Lauderdale
Tombstone (c. 1941) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088273/tombstone-c-1941-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license