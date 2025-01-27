Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschairMonk's Chair (1939) by Ursula LauderdaleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3080 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083620/gatelegged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1939-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLimestone Font (1935/1942) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069282/limestone-font-19351942-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePlatform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086482/platform-rocker-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseOffice High Stool (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086425/office-high-stool-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRocking chair (1939) by Orison Daedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084446/rocking-chair-1939-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseEarly Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083582/foot-stool-mahogany-with-horse-hair-covering-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986647/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCopper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSpanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084718/spanish-southwest-hutch-table-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseChair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073573/image-leaf-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (c. 1940) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085611/desk-c-1940-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986632/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseTombstone (c. 1941) by Ursula Lauderdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088273/tombstone-c-1941-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license