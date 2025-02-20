Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemoneynauticallife jacketvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingbagMoney Vest (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell GerkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 874 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2983 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKayak club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596799/kayak-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCanoe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693133/canoe-instagram-post-templateView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686278/shopping-blog-banner-templateView licenseCabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseshopaholic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959693/shopaholic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596785/kayaking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686832/shopping-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseSacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598020/kayaking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: "Jonah and the Whale" (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084955/toy-bank-jonah-and-the-whale-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage mussel illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294792/editable-vintage-mussel-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCarved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseTeen life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536892/teen-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599054/kayaking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Beaker with Handles (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084626/silver-beaker-with-handles-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican corporate, business line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911796/american-corporate-business-line-art-collage-editable-designView licensePNG Beagle wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19139781/png-beagle-wearing-orange-lifejacketView licenseSummer sports Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734935/summer-sports-instagram-post-templateView licenseDog wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21934914/dog-wearing-orange-lifejacketView licenseSkydiving blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428684/skydiving-blog-banner-templateView licenseSilver Baby Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084627/silver-baby-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693130/boat-hire-instagram-post-templateView license"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696040/kayaking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Dog wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19139627/png-dog-wearing-orange-lifejacketView licenseAmerican corporate, business line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895063/american-corporate-business-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseDog wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21923040/dog-wearing-orange-lifejacketView licenseExtreme sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428810/extreme-sports-poster-templateView licensePNG Dog wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19188872/png-dog-wearing-orange-lifejacketView licenseWinter kayaking Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064146/winter-kayaking-facebook-post-templateView licenseDog wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21932561/dog-wearing-orange-lifejacketView licenseShopping tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532181/shopping-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBulldog wearing orange lifejackethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21931980/bulldog-wearing-orange-lifejacketView license