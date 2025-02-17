Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourcertificatepublic domainenvelopepaintingsphotomailPa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by John WilkesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1120 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3448 x 3695 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584983/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084082/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580808/social-media-reactions-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085442/birth-certificate-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Ethelbert Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086445/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084084/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683877/watercolor-yellow-hibiscus-flower-frame-editable-tropical-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (Waltman #3) (c. 1940) by Emma M Krumrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089390/pa-german-birth-certificate-waltman-3-c-1940-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076031/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable moodboard mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304301/editable-moodboard-mockup-designView licensePa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084136/pa-german-illustrated-fractur-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547542/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseZoar Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085293/zoar-butter-mold-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634183/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseFraktur - Birth and Baptismal Certificate (1935/1942) by Emma M Krumrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060627/fraktur-birth-and-baptismal-certificate-19351942-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634184/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseManuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075794/manuscript-and-miniature-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634186/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseBirth Certificate by Samuel Slankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265579/birth-certificate-samuel-slankFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547593/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634181/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseIlluminated Psalm (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083806/illuminated-psalm-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseZoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082417/zoar-decorated-painting-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseQuilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068188/quilt-one-square-c-1936-margaret-linsley-and-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licensePa. German Fractur Designs (c. 1937) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076095/pa-german-fractur-designs-c-1937-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067330/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseZoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075439/jar-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseTabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license