Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartpublic domaindrawingslizardphototoolantiqueOven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob LipkinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3187 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseGecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084142/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359923/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633109/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAmana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633095/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633075/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDoor Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licensePNG Ocean waste pollution, turtle in plastic illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633081/png-amphibian-animal-wildlifeView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087432/carpenters-brace-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseLung cancer Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460534/lung-cancer-facebook-story-templateView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083588/foot-scraper-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831957/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085883/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831878/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseWitchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088903/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseAndiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831315/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseToast Rack (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084917/toast-rack-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Namaqua Chameleon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238277/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087279/slut-lamp-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808928/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085339/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083141/cock-weather-vane-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain licenseChameleon pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716305/chameleon-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseExotic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView licenseChopper (c. 1939) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546086/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085032/trivet-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11891916/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseDinosaurs design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239275/dinosaurs-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license