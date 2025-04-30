Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageenvelopeanimalplantbirdartwatercolourcertificatepublic domainPa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Albert LevoneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3095 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSchool reading award Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879926/school-reading-award-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licensePortion of Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086498/portion-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067330/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSchool reading award blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879925/school-reading-award-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084082/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSchool reading award Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879566/school-reading-award-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086452/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084077/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (Waltman #3) (c. 1940) by Emma M Krumrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089390/pa-german-birth-certificate-waltman-3-c-1940-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain licenseParrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703570/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Ethelbert Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086445/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Facebook post template, editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730282/easter-facebook-post-template-editable-design-community-remixView licensePa. German Death Certificate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076080/pa-german-death-certificate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076031/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFractur Paintings (Upper-a Hymn; Lower- Religious Motto) (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085909/image-paper-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseManuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075794/manuscript-and-miniature-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFraktur - Birth and Baptismal Certificate (1935/1942) by Emma M Krumrinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060627/fraktur-birth-and-baptismal-certificate-19351942-emma-krumrineFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089410/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511504/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Book Marker (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076034/pa-german-book-marker-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563313/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067421/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Fraktur (1935/1942) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061480/pa-german-fraktur-19351942-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor aesthetic illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16414828/elegant-watercolor-aesthetic-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseCotton Prints (c. 1939) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083203/cotton-prints-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686091/study-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084136/pa-german-illustrated-fractur-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseCertificate of achievement template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768590/certificate-achievement-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseCertificate of achievement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817295/certificate-achievement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license