Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bench (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Baby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Wood Grille (c. 1939) by Albert Pratt
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
