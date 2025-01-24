rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Save
Edit Image
public domain embroiderypatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsornamentphoto
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral butterfly background, dark blue design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral butterfly background, dark blue design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508277/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-dark-blue-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552185/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552180/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage floral butterfly background, pink gradient design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552196/vintage-floral-butterfly-background-pink-gradient-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Engagement invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Engagement invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281439/engagement-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082545/bandbox-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Wall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyers
Wall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085137/wall-paper-design-c-1939-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Painted Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Painted Chest (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067489/painted-chest-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license