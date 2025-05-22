Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecatanimalartwatercolourpublic domainbearsquirrelpaintingsPa. German Chalkware Squirrel (c. 1939) by Inez McCombsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2915 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable halloween animal cartoon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266030/editable-halloween-animal-cartoon-design-element-setView licensePa. German Chalkware Mantel Ornament (c. 1938) by Inez McCombshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080738/pa-german-chalkware-mantel-ornament-c-1938-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain licenseCute fox students cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543864/cute-fox-students-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531487/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Seated Chalkware Cat (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061502/pa-german-seated-chalkware-cat-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife vet poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873962/wildlife-vet-poster-templateView licensePa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076064/pa-german-chalkware-shepherd-boy-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halloween animal cartoon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266289/editable-halloween-animal-cartoon-design-element-setView licensePatchwork from Spread (Quilt) (c. 1939) by Inez McCombshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084204/patchwork-from-spread-quilt-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531513/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084100/pa-german-chalkware-mary-and-her-lamb-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halloween animal cartoon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266350/editable-halloween-animal-cartoon-design-element-setView licensePa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076047/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCute animal birthday party cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531434/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067332/pa-german-chalkware-cat-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halloween animal cartoon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266308/editable-halloween-animal-cartoon-design-element-setView licenseGreyhound (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePumpkin hunt poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600510/pumpkin-hunt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseStorytime poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597492/storytime-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSeated Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1939) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084532/seated-chalkware-rabbit-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licensePa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076061/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licensePa. German Child's Bank (c. 1939) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084119/pa-german-childs-bank-c-1939-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149055/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082996/chalkware-deer-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148606/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073590/chalkware-deer-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licensePa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080742/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bear with balloons design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322897/editable-watercolor-bear-with-balloons-design-element-setView licensePa. German Seated Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080840/pa-german-seated-chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseSpeaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084720/speaking-dog-mechanical-bank-c-1939-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license