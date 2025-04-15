rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Deep Dish (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourlogopublic domainplatepaintingsphotodish
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084080/pa-german-bowl-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Porcelain plate editable mockup
Porcelain plate editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625803/porcelain-plate-editable-mockupView license
Pottery Picture Frame (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pottery Picture Frame (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084329/pottery-picture-frame-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Chilli dishes Instagram post template, editable text
Chilli dishes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465477/chilli-dishes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ornamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Ornamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084076/ornamental-shadow-box-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Floral patterned plate mockup, editable design
Floral patterned plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110581/floral-patterned-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Latch (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Latch (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083932/latch-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Blue ceramic plate mockup element, editable design
Blue ceramic plate mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124997/blue-ceramic-plate-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Trivet (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085026/trivet-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic dishes mockup, editable design
Ceramic dishes mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9208966/ceramic-dishes-mockup-editable-designView license
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Photo of Nordic Kitchen Ceramic Dish, editable design element set
Photo of Nordic Kitchen Ceramic Dish, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418549/photo-nordic-kitchen-ceramic-dish-editable-design-element-setView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085295/zoar-buttermold-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084736/springerle-board-for-christmas-cakes-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Wine Jug (probably 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Wine Jug (probably 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085241/wine-jug-probably-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Memorial-Pennsylvania Fractur and Cut-out Commemorating Jacob Bauer (1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Memorial-Pennsylvania Fractur and Cut-out Commemorating Jacob Bauer (1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084006/image-pattern-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dish (1939) by Robert Stewart
Pa. German Dish (1939) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084132/pa-german-dish-1939-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543187/salmon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080475/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481308/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080481/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Sushi poster template and design
Sushi poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702581/sushi-poster-template-and-designView license
Pottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Pottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543183/grilled-salmon-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Springerle Board (1935/1942) by Fritz Boehmer
Pa. German Springerle Board (1935/1942) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061501/pa-german-springerle-board-19351942-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Omakase sushi design element set
Editable Omakase sushi design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415650/editable-omakase-sushi-design-element-setView license
Zoar Door Panels (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Door Panels (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078400/zoar-door-panels-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license