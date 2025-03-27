rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Child's Bank (c. 1939) by Luther D Wenrich
Save
Edit Image
catanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschicken
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Rooster Figurine (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
Pa. German Rooster Figurine (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084147/pa-german-rooster-figurine-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
Editable vibrant watercolor animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699894/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView license
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084736/springerle-board-for-christmas-cakes-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084169/pa-german-toy-rooster-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888991/black-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Pet chicken Instagram post template
Pet chicken Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786615/pet-chicken-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
Bandbox (c. 1936) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064205/bandbox-c-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716064/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Foot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083588/foot-scraper-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chinese peacock, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719581/chinese-peacock-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084254/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Spring Wedding Instagram post template, editable text
Spring Wedding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597988/spring-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085195/weather-vane-c-1939-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain license
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597976/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071877/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Colorful wildlife illustration clipart set
Colorful wildlife illustration clipart set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888996/colorful-wildlife-illustration-clipart-setView license
Golden Eagle Gatepost (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Golden Eagle Gatepost (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080039/golden-eagle-gatepost-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chalkware Squirrel (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
Pa. German Chalkware Squirrel (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084113/pa-german-chalkware-squirrel-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Poultry Yard (c. 1660 - c. 1665) by Melchior d Hondecoeter
A Poultry Yard (c. 1660 - c. 1665) by Melchior d Hondecoeter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743541/poultry-yard-c-1660-1665-melchior-hondecoeterFree Image from public domain license
Bath products sale Instagram post template, editable text
Bath products sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597199/bath-products-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086500/potato-masher-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Cat cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Cat cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982565/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cat and Ball Coin Bank (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Cat and Ball Coin Bank (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082978/cat-and-ball-coin-bank-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration clipart set
Gold wild animals illustration clipart set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894421/gold-wild-animals-illustration-clipart-setView license
Owl on Log Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Owl on Log Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076026/owl-log-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Cat day Instagram post template, editable text
Cat day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982559/cat-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Horse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Horse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license