Pottery masterclass poster template
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Jar (probably 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Jar (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Crock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitz
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Miniature Crock (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Churn (1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Onion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable design
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
