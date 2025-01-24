Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagespaceplanetartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsknifePa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto CapelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3293 x 4062 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080831/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePlate (1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084258/plate-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900843/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePlate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084260/plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946350/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304444/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseRetro bauhaus baby dish editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304426/retro-bauhaus-baby-dish-editable-mockup-elementView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895016/ceramic-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080819/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plate mockup, aesthetic tableware designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349724/editable-plate-mockup-aesthetic-tableware-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseDinner plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784251/dinner-plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePlate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13928014/plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant menu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14896477/restaurant-menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084129/pa-german-parrot-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license