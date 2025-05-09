rawpixel
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainplatepaintingsphoto
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084094/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Carved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082963/carved-pinewood-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Pa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084102/pa-german-cake-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454472/kids-art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084150/pa-german-stove-and-plate-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963270/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084104/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544223/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086986/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086956/tin-candle-sconce-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086247/lard-oil-lamp-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cookie Cutter (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059795/cookie-cutter-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085694/dove-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Trick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Decoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085592/decoy-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster with a smiling woman, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673991/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Colorful vintage collage nature scene, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333748/image-transparent-png-cartoonView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067460/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Pa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084100/pa-german-chalkware-mary-and-her-lamb-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544230/kids-art-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544214/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Teapot (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084927/toleware-teapot-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license