Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainplatepaintingsphotoPa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn SyresOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3022 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084094/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCarved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082963/carved-pinewood-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Cake Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084102/pa-german-cake-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454472/kids-art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084150/pa-german-stove-and-plate-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963270/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084104/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544223/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086986/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086956/tin-candle-sconce-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseLard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086247/lard-oil-lamp-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084095/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseCookie Cutter (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059795/cookie-cutter-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085694/dove-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTrick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseDecoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085592/decoy-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster with a smiling woman, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673991/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseToy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseColorful vintage collage nature scene, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333748/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067460/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licensePa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084100/pa-german-chalkware-mary-and-her-lamb-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544230/kids-art-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544214/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Teapot (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084927/toleware-teapot-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license