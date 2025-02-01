rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Tinder Box (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Save
Edit Image
artfurniturepublic domaindrawingsboxphotoantiquecc0
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Toast Rack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Toast Rack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084915/toast-rack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080786/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Parcel delivery, hands holding box illustration, editable design
Parcel delivery, hands holding box illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736615/parcel-delivery-hands-holding-box-illustration-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Chest (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083013/chest-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day gift doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
Valentine's day gift doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471017/valentines-day-gift-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day gift doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
Valentine's day gift doodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368054/valentines-day-gift-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082896/candlestick-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
House moving boxes, flat illustration, editable design
House moving boxes, flat illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933446/house-moving-boxes-flat-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080781/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368037/valentines-day-gift-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Match Safe (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Match Safe (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083994/match-safe-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470892/valentines-day-gift-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Samuel Philpot
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Samuel Philpot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089456/pa-german-chest-c-1940-samuel-philpotFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368035/valentines-day-gift-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
Pa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084124/pa-german-chest-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
Valentine's day gift doodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470934/valentines-day-gift-doodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
Chest (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083007/chest-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Gift box poster template, original art illustration from Lucien Lévy-Dhurmer, editable text and design
Gift box poster template, original art illustration from Lucien Lévy-Dhurmer, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23149954/png-cloud-sceneryView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080784/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Gift box in shopping cart png, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gift box in shopping cart png, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588145/gift-box-shopping-cart-png-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license