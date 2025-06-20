Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingsphotowheelcc0creative commons 0holePa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo PorrecaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3181 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089477/pa-german-trivet-c-1940-mildred-ford-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069860/trivet-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061485/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080754/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080789/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088321/trivet-c-1941-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077766/trivet-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080871/pa-german-trivet-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080511/lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073103/bootjack-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080118/hand-lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper hole mockup, editable texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005113/ripped-paper-hole-mockup-editable-texture-designView licenseTable (Knee Hole) (1935/1942) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063380/table-knee-hole-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license