rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Painted Cabinet (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlau
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotohuman
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
"Butler's Table" (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064023/butlers-table-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
Pa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088832/cradle-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
University admission blog banner template
University admission blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView license
Hartford Cupboard (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Hartford Cupboard (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066309/hartford-cupboard-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066306/hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Marble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Marble Mosaic Wall (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067080/marble-mosaic-wall-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597183/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Cupboard with Drawers (1936) by Harold Merriam
Cupboard with Drawers (1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065364/cupboard-with-drawers-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView license
Spanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Spanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084718/spanish-southwest-hutch-table-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Side View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
Side View of Hartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071044/side-view-hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596695/nye-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067339/pa-german-chest-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license