rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Painted Wall-stand for Flowers, etc. (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Save
Edit Image
flowersartwatercolourfurniturewallpublic domainpaintingspillar
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Vintage furniture collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView license
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Stone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Bench (1937) by Hal Blakeley
Bench (1937) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeley
Arm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696478/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border iPhone wallpaper, William Morris' flower patterned background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border iPhone wallpaper, William Morris' flower patterned background, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696480/png-ancient-android-wallpaper-archView license
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Harp (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Harp (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083724/harp-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, leaning on a wall design
Editable picture frame mockup, leaning on a wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175721/editable-picture-frame-mockup-leaning-wall-designView license
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730685/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView license
Wooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeley
Wooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088935/wooden-table-c-1953-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730680/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView license
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Candleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, aesthetic pink design
Editable picture frame mockup, aesthetic pink design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10651095/editable-picture-frame-mockup-aesthetic-pink-designView license
Flask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
Flask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license