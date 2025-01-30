rawpixel
Panel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starr
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Cabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Kas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnson
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
Space playlist poster template
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
Augmented reality poster template
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Planetarium exhibition blog banner template
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Courage & success quote blog banner template
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Three-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Corner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Vintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixel
Corner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durand
