Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturebowpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueParasol (c. 1939) by John SwientochowskiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 876 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2991 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseServing Table (c. 1939) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084528/serving-table-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpatula (c. 1939) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084712/spatula-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHorse Shoe Candle Holder (c. 1939) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083783/horse-shoe-candle-holder-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085006/trestle-table-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082559/bandbox-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseballoon shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060625/fork-19351942-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple coquette bow ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321093/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView licenseSide Chair (c. 1939) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298434/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseWork Table (c. 1939) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085275/work-table-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor ribbon bow design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15745349/editable-watercolor-ribbon-bow-design-element-setView licenseFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288884/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseRain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288430/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084823/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseChopper (c. 1939) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCarved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView licenseCandle Table (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette pink bow ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288443/editable-watercolor-coquette-pink-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license