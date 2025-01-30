rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parasol (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturebowpublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Serving Table (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Serving Table (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084528/serving-table-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Spatula (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Spatula (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084712/spatula-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Horse Shoe Candle Holder (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Horse Shoe Candle Holder (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083783/horse-shoe-candle-holder-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085006/trestle-table-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Bandbox (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082559/bandbox-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Miniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowski
Fork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060625/fork-19351942-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321093/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1939) by John Dana
Side Chair (c. 1939) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298434/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Work Table (c. 1939) by John Dana
Work Table (c. 1939) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085275/work-table-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15745349/editable-watercolor-ribbon-bow-design-element-setView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288884/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Rain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Rain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288430/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084823/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette pink bow ribbon design element set
Editable watercolor coquette pink bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288443/editable-watercolor-coquette-pink-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license