Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplant patternlamproseflowerplantpatternartwatercolourParlor Flower Stand (c. 1939) by Nicholas ZupaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2731 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseWall Pocket (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085140/wall-pocket-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseBell Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082652/bell-jar-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseWater or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseTapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseMuffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licensePlant delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551037/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCarafe (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064611/carafe-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUtility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085068/utility-box-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain licensePink rose frame, editable floral round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083839/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseHutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083792/hutch-table-c-1939-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseCast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085530/cast-iron-fruit-jar-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseCast Iron Table Bell (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087469/cast-iron-table-bell-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina background, watercolor rosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517952/aesthetic-ballerina-background-watercolor-roseView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083835/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseCrock (1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083260/crock-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseDoily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083301/doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license