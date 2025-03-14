rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parlor Flower Stand (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
Save
Edit Image
plant patternlamproseflowerplantpatternartwatercolour
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Wall Pocket (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
Wall Pocket (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085140/wall-pocket-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Bell Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
Bell Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082652/bell-jar-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Firemark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Plant delivery poster template, editable text and design
Plant delivery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Robin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsen
Robin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain license
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
Pink flower frame aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551037/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Carafe (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Carafe (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064611/carafe-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085068/utility-box-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Fireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083839/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Gorid
Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083792/hutch-table-c-1939-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView license
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085530/cast-iron-fruit-jar-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Cast Iron Table Bell (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
Cast Iron Table Bell (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087469/cast-iron-table-bell-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina background, watercolor rose
Aesthetic ballerina background, watercolor rose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517952/aesthetic-ballerina-background-watercolor-roseView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083835/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Crock (1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083260/crock-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView license
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083301/doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license