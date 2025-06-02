rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domaingunpaintingslampphotoantique
End gun violence Instagram post template
End gun violence Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Beef jerky label template, editable design
Beef jerky label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView license
Petticoat Peg Lamp (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
Petticoat Peg Lamp (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084218/petticoat-peg-lamp-c-1939-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Bucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Bucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Pa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084101/pa-german-carved-bird-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Door Knocker (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefield
Door Knocker (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083347/door-knocker-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Lantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080509/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Pa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084150/pa-german-stove-and-plate-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
Cowboys and horses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Pistol gun element set, editable design
Pistol gun element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003864/pistol-gun-element-set-editable-designView license
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
Post Axe (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061954/post-axe-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Pin Cushion (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080994/pin-cushion-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Torch (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Torch (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082032/torch-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Decanter (1939) by Van Silvay
Decanter (1939) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083272/decanter-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Facebook post template
Cowboys and horses Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893859/cowboys-and-horses-facebook-post-templateView license
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071744/spade-bit-c-1936-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license