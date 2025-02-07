rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pennsylvania German Fireback (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourlogopublic domainpaintingsplaquesymbolphoto
Watercolor Sky Blue
Watercolor Sky Blue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800927/watercolor-skyView license
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083929/leather-water-bucket-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Lantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Lantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083914/lantern-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable logo template, watercolor design
Healthcare center editable logo template, watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707296/healthcare-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView license
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083155/combination-lanternstove-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Spa center editable logo template, watercolor design
Spa center editable logo template, watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713114/spa-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Welcome baby word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Welcome baby word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890717/welcome-baby-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072513/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Mountain resort voucher template
Mountain resort voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368238/mountain-resort-voucher-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078094/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730487/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131307/watercolor-tropical-fruit-set-editable-design-elementView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Gold name badge pin editable mockup
Gold name badge pin editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475211/gold-name-badge-pin-editable-mockupView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067466/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable design
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685169/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073895/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Baby clothes logo, editable business branding template design
Baby clothes logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722646/baby-clothes-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Turk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Turk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077806/turks-head-cake-pan-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Gold name badge pin editable mockup element
Gold name badge pin editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473866/gold-name-badge-pin-editable-mockup-elementView license
Tin Milk Warmer (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Tin Milk Warmer (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081974/tin-milk-warmer-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282276/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView license
Iron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Iron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066531/iron-cellar-door-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Abstract colorful Instagram post template, editable art workshop design
Abstract colorful Instagram post template, editable art workshop design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567458/abstract-colorful-instagram-post-template-editable-art-workshop-designView license
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076878/sausage-grinder-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262225/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView license
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084158/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Instagram story template
Egg hunt Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407693/egg-hunt-instagram-story-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
Hit the slopes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407618/hit-the-slopes-facebook-post-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072503/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Coffee making 101 poster template
Coffee making 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460129/coffee-making-101-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license