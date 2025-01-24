rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Save
Edit Image
paper decorartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorug
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083074/chintz-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084345/printed-textile-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069544/scarf-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Patchwork from Spread (Quilt) (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
Patchwork from Spread (Quilt) (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084204/patchwork-from-spread-quilt-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077071/shoe-buckle-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Man's Miniature Shirt (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
Man's Miniature Shirt (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067033/mans-miniature-shirt-c-1936-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Chatelaine (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
Chatelaine (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064913/chatelaine-c-1936-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072890/babys-cap-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by A Zimet
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082506/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Neckerchief (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Neckerchief (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075941/neckerchief-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
Dress (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065783/dress-c-1936-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078227/womans-shoe-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Corset (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Corset (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059824/corset-19351942-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Floral paper roll mockup, editable stationery design
Floral paper roll mockup, editable stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493724/floral-paper-roll-mockup-editable-stationery-designView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072889/babys-cap-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Pink star black background, editable design
Pink star black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207850/pink-star-black-background-editable-designView license
Box (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
Box (c. 1936) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069943/box-c-1936-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10221051/book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061573/patchwork-quilt-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license