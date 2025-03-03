Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasepicklecanPickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy GriffithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 864 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2948 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084228/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084226/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licensePickles recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523409/pickles-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseToast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950455/toast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066671/jar-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWe're open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950599/were-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083833/jar-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950657/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, grocery food collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003712/canned-food-grocery-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947671/canned-food-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial promo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950453/special-promo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065287/crock-c-1936-samuel-sulkowitzFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food, grocery food collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994895/canned-food-grocery-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseCanned food iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953468/canned-food-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935156/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWe are open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12442025/are-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12442007/special-offer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074234/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license