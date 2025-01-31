Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsmugcreamphotocupPewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz BoehmerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3130 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseWhiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067714/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseOrnamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084076/ornamental-shadow-box-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061722/pewter-pitcher-19351942-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseCreamer (c. 1939) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083231/creamer-c-1939-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084159/pa-german-pitcher-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084263/pitcher-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseSouvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071742/souvenir-pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067705/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080475/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1939) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084902/tin-teapot-c-1939-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePewter Pitcher (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061723/pewter-pitcher-19351942-suzanne-chapmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseRedware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084404/redware-pitcher-probably-19391940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWine Jug (probably 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085241/wine-jug-probably-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699915/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886112/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Teapot (c. 1939) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084930/toleware-teapot-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848523/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license