rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pieced Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotocc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084367/quilt-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Drapery for Candlestick (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Drapery for Candlestick (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083369/drapery-for-candlestick-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088146/silk-with-embroidered-flowers-c-1941-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boy's Jacket (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Boy's Jacket (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082777/boys-jacket-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toy Bank: "Jonah and the Whale" (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Toy Bank: "Jonah and the Whale" (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084955/toy-bank-jonah-and-the-whale-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Swatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Swatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084841/swatches-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crazy Quilt (Section of) (c. 1939) by Mina Greene
Crazy Quilt (Section of) (c. 1939) by Mina Greene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083229/crazy-quilt-section-of-c-1939-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Sacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Sacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Carved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Carved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082474/tamanend-figurehead-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Cabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Cabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license