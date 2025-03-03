rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotovase
World milk day Instagram story template, editable text
World milk day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
World milk day poster template
World milk day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView license
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087883/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735239/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087882/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735251/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083862/jug-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734939/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Pa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084135/pa-german-jardiniere-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day poster template
World milk day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735770/world-milk-day-poster-templateView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Fresh milk blog banner template
Fresh milk blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718373/fresh-milk-blog-banner-templateView license
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087885/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087880/jar-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media design
Valentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650442/valentines-special-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086618/ring-bottle-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream cafe poster template
Ice cream cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086378/molasses-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927828/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cactus care Facebook post template
Cactus care Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985843/cactus-care-facebook-post-templateView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927808/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-png-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087886/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927829/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907464/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Milk, fruits & vegetable, food illustration, editable design
Milk, fruits & vegetable, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947753/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075411/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license