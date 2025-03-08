Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartpublic domaindrawingschickenpinroosterPin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen HobartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3176 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBird flu Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218151/bird-flu-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218256/smart-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082262/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseFree range Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218068/free-range-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePa. German Rooster Figurine (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084147/pa-german-rooster-figurine-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515971/livestock-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085195/weather-vane-c-1939-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515986/chicken-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072515/weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture daily Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10746925/agriculture-daily-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084246/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseWeathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072497/weathercock-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947143/chicken-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable chicken element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseChicken element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView licenseToy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082059/toy-rooster-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePet chicken Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428755/pet-chicken-instagram-story-templateView licenseRooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088765/rooster-weather-vane-c-1945-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365162/chicken-farming-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseChicken food label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783599/chicken-food-label-templateView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082253/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557620/diverse-poultry-illustrations-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365098/chicken-farming-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChalkware Rooster (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064908/chalkware-rooster-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515983/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428687/songkran-festival-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084169/pa-german-toy-rooster-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseChicken farming story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365062/chicken-farming-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWooden Rooster (1935/1942) by John Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063937/wooden-rooster-19351942-john-davisFree Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licensePin Tray (c. 1940) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089543/pin-tray-c-1940-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license