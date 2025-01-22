Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugphotovasePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth FuldaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3397 x 4026 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085952/glass-pitcher-c-1940-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Shaker (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084472/salt-shaker-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseMustard Pot (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084042/mustard-pot-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseDining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseCream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEconomy Redware Pitcher (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074663/economy-redware-pitcher-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072278/vase-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Pitcher (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084643/silver-pitcher-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license