Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainfoodplatepaintingsknifephotoPlate (c. 1939) by Giacinto CapelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 987 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3353 x 4077 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080831/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePlate (1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084258/plate-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseDinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseDinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083862/jug-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseDinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJar (1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083831/jar-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946350/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900843/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080819/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071082/silver-bowl-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseHandmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain licensePorcelain plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348803/porcelain-plate-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084135/pa-german-jardiniere-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304444/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986153/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986836/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license