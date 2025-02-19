rawpixel
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichester
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Creamer (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083232/creamer-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089331/cream-pitcher-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069459/pitcher-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Baptismal Bowl (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082608/baptismal-bowl-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Redware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084404/redware-pitcher-probably-19391940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Iced mocha Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14657922/iced-mocha-instagram-post-templateView license
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Food restaurant open Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14658024/food-restaurant-open-instagram-post-templateView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Coffee lover community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500488/coffee-lover-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084159/pa-german-pitcher-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Coffee lover community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662437/coffee-lover-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blue-Green Corset Flask (c. 1941) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087359/blue-green-corset-flask-c-1941-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Now brewing, cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512571/now-brewing-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Green Glass Vase (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085987/green-glass-vase-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070225/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Dining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085952/glass-pitcher-c-1940-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license