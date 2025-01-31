Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanewoodartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsaxePlane (1939) by Max UngerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3193 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9907641/travel-map-iphone-wallpaper-paper-plane-illustration-editable-designView licenseBead Plane (1939) by Max Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082625/bead-plane-1939-max-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseSchool supply drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867676/school-supply-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082881/candleholder-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseFlight training post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChurch Bell (1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083071/church-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11919122/study-abroad-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseSauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259217/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseCleaver (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259580/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseMiniature Chest (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084018/miniature-chest-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseWall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseFly with us Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBroad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseTomahawk (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084931/tomahawk-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseGreek cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseRabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081230/rabbet-plane-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078462/amana-bakers-hoe-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079404/conestoga-wagon-tool-box-lid-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710240/wooden-crafts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStation of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071821/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food ingredient set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132050/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCarrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131950/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food ingredient set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132028/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715003/oyster-friday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license