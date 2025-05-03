rawpixel
Mood board ideas Instagram post template
Plate 6: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
Plate 1: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Handmade gift Instagram post template
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Plate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Music lesson book cover template
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Day of the dead Instagram post template
Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Private music lesson poster template
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941) by American 20th Century
Day of the dead Instagram post template
Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Wedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage set
Cover for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Wedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage set
Study for Portfolio: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Embroidery peach
Plate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Plate 32: Our Lady of Guadalupe: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate 43: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Embroidery peach
San Luis Obispo Mission Altar Tabernacle from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by American…
Save trees Instagram post template
Plate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Embroidery butterfly
Plate 44: Painted Chest Designs: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Plate 16: Wheat Sheaf, Altar Panel: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…
Embroidery butterfly
La Purisima Concepcion Mission Wall Painting from the Portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by…
Vintage flower illustration editable background, colorful collage art, remixed media
Plate 35: St. Joseph: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico (1934/1942) by American 20th Century
