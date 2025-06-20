Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagefolk artvintagevintage electronic illustrationsvintage decorsanimal illustrationsgraphic designfolk art public domainanimals illustrations graphicsPlate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th CenturyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3144 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416042/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084274/image-potted-plant-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416044/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 1: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084279/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415646/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 6: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084310/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415654/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084312/image-animal-plant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415651/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084291/image-plant-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416028/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseDrawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083388/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415892/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseStudy for Portfolio: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069759/image-animal-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415910/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 44: Painted Chest Designs: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061894/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415641/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061896/image-border-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415967/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licensePlate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061895/image-border-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415987/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseStudy for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088206/image-animal-face-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545798/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licenseCover for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059852/image-plant-book-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseMexican art design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239540/mexican-art-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDrawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083367/image-heart-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSan Luis Obispo Mission Altar Tabernacle from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062681/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545750/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licenseSan Gabriel Mission Priest's Vestment from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062671/image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546727/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licenseSanta Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062742/image-animal-cross-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth black animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546721/editable-whimsigoth-black-animal-design-element-setView licensePlate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061897/image-border-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseSanta Barbara Mission Doorway Design from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062711/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416018/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseColorful vintage ceramic plate art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241577/plateFree Image from public domain licenseMexican art design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239762/mexican-art-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePlate 22: Wall Decoration, Laguna: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061803/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license