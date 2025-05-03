rawpixel
Plate 6: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Wedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage set
Plate 1: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Wedding, celebration vintage note paper editable collage set
Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Plate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Day of the dead Instagram post template
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Fundraiser poster template, editable text and design
Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Vintage book sale blog banner template
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Wedding flower frame, colorful botanical editable design
Plate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Plate 44: Painted Chest Designs: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Study for Portfolio: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Plate 35: St. Joseph: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico (1934/1942) by American 20th Century
Vintage women illustration sticker set, editable design
Plate 32: Our Lady of Guadalupe: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico (1934/1942) by American 20th Century
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template, editable text and design
Plate 37: Saint Anthony: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Plate 9: Saint Joseph & Child: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
New Year special Instagram post template
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Plate 30: Saint Isidore: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Plate 16: Altar Panel: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Wedding organizer Facebook post template
Plate 39: Saint John Nepomuk: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Girl riding tricycle, vintage collage element
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
