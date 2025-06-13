rawpixel
Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Ancient art exhibition
Plate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Plate 1: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Fundraiser poster template, editable text and design
Plate 6: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Bird pattern invitation card template, editable text, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixel
Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
China travel poster template
Study for Portfolio: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Explore Asia poster template
Cover for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Macaw in a tropical vintage illustration, editable design
Plate 44: Painted Chest Designs: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Leafy poster paper editable mockup
Plate 2: Jemez Book of Baptisms: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Retro cigar store poster template, editable design
Plate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Vintage poster mockup, editable design
Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
70% sale poster template, editable text and design
Plate 43: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Japanese fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Macaw parrots vintage illustration, editable design
Plate 48: Buckskin Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Grunge poster mockup, editable design
San Luis Obispo Mission Altar Tabernacle from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935/1942) by American…
Skincare product poster template, editable text & design
Plate 37: Saint Anthony: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Vintage poster mockup element, customizable design
Plate 41: Santa Barbara: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Alphonse Mucha's aesthetic poster template, editable music festival design, remixed by rawpixel
Plate 13: Design with Cross: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
