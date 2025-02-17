rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pottery Picture Frame (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Save
Edit Image
picture framevictorian frameoval frameframeoval picture frameartwatercolourpublic domain
Victorian picture frame mockup png element, editable artwork
Victorian picture frame mockup png element, editable artwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807387/victorian-picture-frame-mockup-png-element-editable-artworkView license
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000948/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Deep Dish (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pa. German Deep Dish (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084118/pa-german-deep-dish-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian picture frame mockup
Editable Victorian picture frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807332/editable-victorian-picture-frame-mockupView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713013/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085295/zoar-buttermold-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084080/pa-german-bowl-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099918/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ornamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Ornamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084076/ornamental-shadow-box-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115386/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Latch (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Latch (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083932/latch-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099892/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
Wooded picture frame set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115344/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Trivet (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085026/trivet-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Wine jug (probably 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Wine jug (probably 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082326/wine-jug-probably-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame element set, editable design
Vintage picture frame element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001860/vintage-picture-frame-element-set-editable-designView license
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084736/springerle-board-for-christmas-cakes-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634186/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Wine Jug (probably 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Wine Jug (probably 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085241/wine-jug-probably-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634184/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Memorial-Pennsylvania Fractur and Cut-out Commemorating Jacob Bauer (1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Memorial-Pennsylvania Fractur and Cut-out Commemorating Jacob Bauer (1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084006/image-pattern-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor carnation design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor carnation design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683649/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-carnation-designView license
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor carnation oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor carnation oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683645/watercolor-carnation-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080475/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080481/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Pottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Pottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994472/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Elliptical Picture Frame (1935/1942) by Helen McCollum
Elliptical Picture Frame (1935/1942) by Helen McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060384/elliptical-picture-frame-19351942-helen-mccollumFree Image from public domain license