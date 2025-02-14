rawpixel
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
watercolor texturebeigevintage texturetexturefacefabricpatternperson
Resort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and text
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Gold celestial sun moon background, editable design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Beige gold celestial pattern background, editable design
Star of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezon
Aesthetic mood board mockup, customizable design
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Family contest Instagram post template, editable text
Stockings (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Fabric Effect
Stockings (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Gold celestial pattern desktop wallpaper, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Fabric Effect
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Fabric Effect
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Beige emoticon frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Suzanne Roy
Nature-made comfort for your little one template for social media, editable text
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Life insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Scarf (1935/1942) by Sylvia Dezon
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Man's Linen Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
