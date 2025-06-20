Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryfacepersonartvintagenaturepublic domainillustrationPrinted Cotton (c. 1939) by Michael TrekurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 809 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2762 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1939) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084349/printed-cotton-c-1939-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnter hohen Bäumen ein Zelt, unter welchem Männer und Frauen an einem Tisch eine Mahlzeit einnehmen, null by salvator rosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981654/image-rosa-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRiver Landscape with Footbridge, ca. 1641 by aelbert cuyphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983147/river-landscape-with-footbridge-ca-1641-aelbert-cuypFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnter einem Fluss führt ein Steg, darunter ein Kahn mit Menschen und Vieh, null by evert oudendijckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945355/image-cow-scenery-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseDie große Traube aus Kanaan, 1818 by joseph anton kochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981698/die-grosse-traube-aus-kanaan-1818-joseph-anton-kochFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Scene along a River Bank (1637) by Pieter Pietersz Deneynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155697/scene-along-river-bank-1637-pieter-pietersz-deneynFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseRiver Landscape in the Morning Light, ca. 1760 – 1770 by christian georg schütz the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953394/image-sky-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBerglandschaft mit einem See, null by carl philipp schallhashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936518/berglandschaft-mit-einem-see-null-carl-philipp-schallhasFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEin Bauer treibt seine Kühe den Berg herab, null by gottlieb weltéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939706/ein-bauer-treibt-seine-kuhe-den-berg-herab-null-gottlieb-welteFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739858/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with Figures (3rd quarter 17th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136239/landscape-with-figures-3rd-quarter-17th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811676/online-bookstore-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView licenseEichenwald mit zwei Strohhütten, im Vordergrund ein Bach mit zwei Bauern in einem Boot, null by karl franz kraulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936763/image-trees-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739627/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViehherde mit zwei Hirten, bei einer Steinbrücke durch das Wasser schwimmend, null by johann georg pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946483/image-dog-horse-cowFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlußgegend, in der Ferne das Meer mit einer Stadt, null by cornelis verdonckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940780/flussgegend-der-ferne-das-meer-mit-einer-stadt-null-cornelis-verdonckFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseEnglish horses, null by johann georg pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949236/english-horses-null-johann-georg-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScenes Along a River (17th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151422/scenes-along-river-17th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBei Ruinen ein Hirte zu Pferde in Unterhaltung mit einem zu Fuße, vorne eine Hirtin mit einigem Vieh, null by bernhard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980785/image-horse-cows-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBurg auf einem Hügel an einem Fluss, 1842 by rudolf kuntzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947469/burg-auf-einem-hugel-einem-fluss-1842-rudolf-kuntzFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEine Kirche an einem See, vorn Figuren und Vieh, dabei ein Jäger, null by nicolas joseph vergnauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948511/image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseRiver landscape, ca. 1800 – 1806 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943960/river-landscape-ca-1800-1806-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeroic landscape, 1818 by johann christian reinharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949661/heroic-landscape-1818-johann-christian-reinhartFree Image from public domain license