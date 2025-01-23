rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Save
Edit Image
doganimalartwatercolourcoinpublic domainbullpaintings
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077706/toy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Mechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902558/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084720/speaking-dog-mechanical-bank-c-1939-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902545/brown-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
Door Lock (c. 1940) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085677/door-lock-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Punch and Judy Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076586/punch-and-judy-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902552/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881697/blue-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Stump Speaker Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077496/stump-speaker-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829849/blue-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860516/blue-vintage-pug-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080279/house-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899962/brown-vintage-pug-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829083/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080278/humpty-dumpty-mechanical-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Dog guide Instagram story template, editable text
Dog guide Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771157/dog-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075225/hitching-post-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Dog breeder poster template, editable text & design
Dog breeder poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099911/dog-breeder-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085222/whiskey-flask-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Dog guide poster template, editable text & design
Dog guide poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709947/dog-guide-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Dog breeder poster template, editable text and design
Dog breeder poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787283/dog-breeder-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Novelty Bank (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075983/novelty-bank-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Dog guide Instagram post template, editable text
Dog guide Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771156/dog-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075844/mechanical-bank-jumping-dog-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license