Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternquiltfabricartcollagevintagedesignpublic domainQuilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M LewisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1116 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3454 x 3713 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081159/printed-textile-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseDouble Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt Square (1935/1942) by Baye M Yanceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062086/quilt-square-19351942-baye-yanceyFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseCrazy Quilt (c. 1936) by Evelyn Baileyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070157/crazy-quilt-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068141/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseShaker Quilt Pattern (1941) by Ralph N Morganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088095/shaker-quilt-pattern-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081169/printed-textile-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693917/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt Pattern (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062091/quilt-pattern-19351942-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseSilk Quilt - "Honeycomb" Pattern (c. 1939) by Elgin Moncure Styllhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084611/silk-quilt-honeycomb-pattern-c-1939-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076251/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseSilk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styllhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088131/silk-bed-quilt-c-1941-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089510/patchwork-quilt-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068191/quilt-block-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068145/quilt-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license