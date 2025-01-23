rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Catherine Fowler
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Chinese language book cover template
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeley
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgren
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
New collection Instagram post template
Quilt (Applique) (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Embroidery Detail (c. 1940) by Emily Gierman
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Big sale Instagram post template
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by A Zimet
