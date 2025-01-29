Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagequiltfabrichexagonfloralquilt public domainpatternartvintageQuilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel WilsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3253 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseCrib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseSilk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067548/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseSilk Quilt - "Honeycomb" Pattern (c. 1939) by Elgin Moncure Styllhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084611/silk-quilt-honeycomb-pattern-c-1939-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseQuilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084388/quilt-grape-pattern-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView licenseEmbroidered Stool Cover (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083452/embroidered-stool-cover-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseDouble Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration with hexagon shape, blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161895/flower-illustration-with-hexagon-shape-blue-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseHand Made Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080155/hand-made-quilt-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license