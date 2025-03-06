rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
textile designembroiderystitch flowerroseflowerplantfabricpattern
Embroidery fabric png mockup, editable product design
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Embroidery fabric mockup, editable product design
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Baptism invitation template
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Diy word png, editable embroidery font design
Sampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Christening ceremony invitation template
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Stitched
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
White day ideas Instagram post template
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Stitched
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
White day ideas poster template
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Handcrafted with love Instagram post template
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
I'm sorry word png, editable embroidery font design
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
White day ideas Facebook story template
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Berner
Easter promotion blog banner template
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Stitched
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Stitch word png, editable embroidery font design
Linen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
Stitched
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Spring sale poster template
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
