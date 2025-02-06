Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaper texturetextureartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslinenphotoQuilt (c. 1939) by Frank GuttingOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 952 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3250 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseSpa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075713/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseSandwich illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084203/patchwork-quilt-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseSpa blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464044/spa-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseSpa center Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662768/spa-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePatchwork from Spread (Quilt) (c. 1939) by Inez McCombshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084204/patchwork-from-spread-quilt-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662770/spa-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072401/wall-paper-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licenseQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, Spring botanical editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183348/vintage-flower-frame-spring-botanical-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725610/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseDetail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDoily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083301/doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage torn-paper frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517168/editable-vintage-torn-paper-frame-backgroundView licenseQuilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Goodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081213/quilt-coverlet-c-1938-minnetta-goodFree Image from public domain licenseLinen clothing brand Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844995/linen-clothing-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWall Decoration, on Adobe Ranch House (c. 1939) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085092/wall-decoration-adobe-ranch-house-c-1939-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099087/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseTextile (c. 1937) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077613/textile-c-1937-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074975/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseTextile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084892/textile-swatches-c-1939-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseColor palette, art education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970379/color-palette-art-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseWool Tablecloth (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082390/wool-tablecloth-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseColor palette, art education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11977002/color-palette-art-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseSwatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084841/swatches-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079255/chintzes-from-quilt-c-1938-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license