rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Save
Edit Image
floral patternquilt public domainvintage quiltvintage floral textileplantpatternartwatercolor
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Tulip Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrock
Tulip Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069869/tulip-pattern-quilt-19351942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Wall poster editable mockup
Wall poster editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078671/bookmark-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161826/art-therapy-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
Quilt (c. 1937) by Gladys Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076640/quilt-c-1937-gladys-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Flower illustration, spring aesthetic background, editable design
Flower illustration, spring aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149723/flower-illustration-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082655/bed-hanging-detail-c-1939-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain license
Peony flower illustration on red background, editable design
Peony flower illustration on red background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Star and Flag Design Quilt (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
Star and Flag Design Quilt (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088192/star-and-flag-design-quilt-c-1941-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Black grid background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
Black grid background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692790/black-grid-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView license
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082526/baby-dress-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Peony flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white background
Peony flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195292/peony-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView license
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Grid black background, editable torn blue paper border, remixed by rawpixel
Grid black background, editable torn blue paper border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685851/grid-black-background-editable-torn-blue-paper-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burton
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt, or "Baltimo re Bride's Quilt") (c. 1942) by Mary Ann Burton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088456/image-patterns-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081197/quilt-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license