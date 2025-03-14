Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingskidRag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3284 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086581/rag-doll-c-1940-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079669/dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083738/hat-rack-shaped-like-yoke-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePeter and His Children Visited by Three Flying Figures (c. 1783) by Thomas Stothardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025470/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseRag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073168/boy-doll-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080694/pa-german-arm-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Doll (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086563/quaker-doll-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084082/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity in children Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551614/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077382/stamps-for-embroidery-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079650/doll-leta-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083401/dress-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license