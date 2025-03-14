rawpixel
Rag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
Rag Doll (c. 1940) by Archie Thompson
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Hat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Peter and His Children Visited by Three Flying Figures (c. 1783) by Thomas Stothard
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Boy Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Pa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Quaker Doll (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
Stamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
World art day poster template, editable text and design
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Dress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Children's day Instagram post template, editable text
Pioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
