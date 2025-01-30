rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorug
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087983/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quilt (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076656/quilt-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Toleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Toleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088268/toleware-tray-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083074/chintz-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084203/patchwork-quilt-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Printed Cotton (1935/1942) by Alice Cosgrove
Printed Cotton (1935/1942) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061985/printed-cotton-19351942-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079552/dated-quilt-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Syrena Swanson
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083439/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Quilt (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068173/quilt-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgren
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083436/embroidered-blanket-c-1939-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083705/hand-woven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license