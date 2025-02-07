rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Quilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Save
Edit Image
leafplantpatternfruitartwatercolourpublic domainfood
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995703/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996599/fresh-lemon-foodView license
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085164/watercolor-painting-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996296/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996320/fresh-lemon-foodView license
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
Fresh lemon food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996289/fresh-lemon-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084837/sun-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh lemon food
Fresh lemon food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996473/fresh-lemon-foodView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083323/doll-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Tropical fruit Instagram post template, editable design
Tropical fruit Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686775/tropical-fruit-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Cora Parker
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061580/patchwork-quilt-19351942-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990503/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994980/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086264/letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Daily planner schedule template
Daily planner schedule template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779032/daily-planner-schedule-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082296/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Cactus pattern illustration, editable botanical design
Cactus pattern illustration, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324053/cactus-pattern-illustration-editable-botanical-designView license
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087001/top-letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Expense tracker planner templates
Expense tracker planner templates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670516/expense-tracker-planner-templatesView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Eat your veggies Instagram post template, editable text
Eat your veggies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596466/eat-your-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Cook with love Instagram post template, editable text
Cook with love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596456/cook-with-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085362/baby-dress-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Red envelope Instagram post template
Red envelope Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117004/red-envelope-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079230/childs-chair-view-seat-bottom-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Daily notes planner template
Daily notes planner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790328/daily-notes-planner-templateView license
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072701/woven-bedspread-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995138/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Child's chair (probably 1938) by Cora Parker
Child's chair (probably 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079210/childs-chair-probably-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fruits craft element set, editable design
Fruits craft element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997100/fruits-craft-element-set-editable-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067880/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license